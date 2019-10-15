Creighton's Alexander announced on Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year watch list

Ty-Shon Alexander of the Creighton men’s basketball team was announced today by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as one of 20 members on the watch list for the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award.
Alexander led Creighton with 15.7 points per game, 41 steals and 97 three-pointers en route to Honorable Mention All-BIG EAST status a year ago. Last Thursday, he was named Preseason First Team All-BIG EAST. The winner of the 2020 Jerry West Award will be announced on April 10, 2020.