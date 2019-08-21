Creighton men's soccer picked second in BIG EAST Preseason Poll; Kruse named Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year

Creighton sophomore Paul Kruse earned BIG EAST Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year honors and the Creighton men's soccer team was picked second in the 2019 BIG EAST Men's Soccer Preseason Coaches' Poll.
Kruse allowed a conference-low six goals and posted four shutouts against league opponents last season, on his way to an All-BIG EAST Second Team selection and unanimous selection to the All-Freshman team. Kruse is the first Bluejay to earn a preseason conference player of the year honor since Connor Sparrow claimed BIG EAST Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year selection prior to the 2015 season. Creighton was picked second behind Georgetown, the defending BIG EAST tournament champions, in the 2019 BIG EAST Preseason Coaches' Poll. The Bluejays claimed the 2018 regular-season title, its second regular-season crown in the past five years. The 2019 season marks head coach Johnny Torres’ first at the helm for Creighton after spending twelve years as an assistant coach. The team’s regular season begins with a trip to the east coast to play ACC foe North Carolina on Aug. 30 at 6:30.