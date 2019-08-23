Creighton men's hoops to play San Diego State at Las Vegas Invitational

The Creighton men's basketball team will face San Diego State on Nov. 28 as part of the 19th Las Vegas Invitational at Orleans Arena.
The game will tip at 9:30 Central time and be televised by FS1. Iowa and Texas Tech will also meet on the other side of the bracket, playing at 7:00 Central. The final round of the Las Vegas Invitational will take place on Nov. 29, with Thursday's winners facing each other in the championship game before Thursday's losing teams meet in the consolation game. Creighton is 4-2 all-time against San Diego State in a series that began in Omaha in 1948. On the heels of its 19th campaign of 20+ wins in the last 21 seasons, Creighton men's basketball is slated to return 92% of its scoring, 89% of its rebounding and 98% of its starts to the floor in 2019-20. San Diego State returns six of its top nine scorers off a team that went 21-13 and advanced to the championship game of the Mountain West Conference Tournament in 2019.