Creighton men's basketball wins final contest of three-game tour of Australia

A 22-0 run midway through the first half helped the Creighton men's basketball team wrap up a three-game tour of Australia with a 107-79 victory over Bullets Invitational today in Brisbane. 

The Bluejays finished the trip with a 2-1 record, steadily improving during the trip while getting contributions from everyone on the active roster. Christian Bishop led CU with 25 points, making 11-17 field goal attempts and also contributing six rebounds and three steals in 28 minutes of action.  Mitch Ballock tallied 21 points, including 6-10 from three-point range.  Creighton took a 54-42 lead into the half, then opened the third period with a 10-2 run.

