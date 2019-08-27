Creighton men's basketball releases non-conference schedule

Home games against Nebraska and Oklahoma, road trips to Michigan and Arizona State, and a pair of games in Las Vegas highlight the Creighton men's basketball non-conference schedule for 2019-20.
All told, Creighton will play four non-conference games against NCAA Tournament teams from a season ago, in addition to one NIT and one CIT qualifier. Head coach Greg McDermott’s tenth season on The Hilltop begins with a Nov. 5 home game against Kennesaw State in the earliest regular-season start date on the calendar in program history. Creighton has won 24 straight home openers and 21 of 22 season-openers at all sites.