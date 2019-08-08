Creighton men's basketball rallies past Cairns on Australian Trip

The Creighton men's basketball team rallied from a 55-26 second quarter deficit to defeat the Cairns Taipans, 89-85, today in Cairns as part of the Bluejays Australian Tour.
CU outscored the hosts 53-28 in the second half and turned 22 Taipans turnovers into a 32-6 edge in points off turnovers for the game. All five Bluejay starters scored in double-figures, led by 18 points from Davion Mintz. Mintz's five assists also tied for the team-lead. Creighton trailed 29-13 after one quarter and 57-36 at the break. The Bluejays, who are now 1-1 on their Australian Trip, remains in Cairns tomorrow to visit the Great Barrier Reef. They have one game remaining on their trip, a Monday game versus Bullets Invitational in Brisbane.