Creighton men's basketball rallies past Cairns on Australian Trip

The Creighton men's basketball team rallied from a 55-26 second quarter deficit to defeat the Cairns Taipans, 89-85, today in Cairns as part of the Bluejays Australian Tour. 

CU outscored the hosts 53-28 in the second half and turned 22 Taipans turnovers into a 32-6 edge in points off turnovers for the game.  All five Bluejay starters scored in double-figures, led by 18 points from Davion Mintz.  Mintz's five assists also tied for the team-lead.  Creighton trailed 29-13 after one quarter and 57-36 at the break.  The Bluejays, who are now 1-1 on their Australian Trip, remains in Cairns tomorrow to visit the Great Barrier Reef. They have one game remaining on their trip, a Monday game versus Bullets Invitational in Brisbane.

Nebraska retains cup in Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup

The 34th Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup ended in a tie for just the fourth time in the event’s history, with the defending champions from Nebraska retaining the cup after the teams finished in an 8-8 tie, today at Omaha Country Club. 

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, August 8, 2019

Norfolk’s Luke Kluver stands alone in second place amongst 76 remaining golfers going into the final day today of the 115th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship in Nova Scotia at Glen Arbour Golf Course.  Kluver, who is at (-3) 209, shot a 67 yesterday after carding a 72 on Tuesday and a 70 o…