Creighton men's basketball picked seventh in BIG EAST Preseason Poll; Bluejay women fourth

The 2019-20 Creighton men's basketball team has been picked to finish seventh in the BIG EAST Conference, with junior guard Ty-Shon Alexander being named a Preseason First Team All-BIG EAST selection.
The Bluejays were the coaches' pick for seventh place in the poll, but is the only team in the league to match or exceed its preseason projection every season since joining the BIG EAST in 2013-14. Last year's Creighton team was picked to finish ninth but tied for third at year's end, CU's third consecutive third place finish. The Bluejays finished 20-15 overall in 2018-19, advancing to the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament. Alexander led Creighton with 15.7 points per game, 41 steals and 97 three-pointers en route to Honorable Mention All-BIG EAST status a year ago. Seton Hall was selected to win the 2019-20 BIG EAST regular-season crown.
Led by a the return of Jaylyn Agnew and Temi Carda for the 2019-20 season, the Creighton women's basketball team were tabbed to finish fourth in the BIG EAST Conference. Coming off its fourth BIG EAST Tournament title in the last six seasons, DePaul was selected as the favorite. The Bluejays, who posted a 15-16 overall mark, return nine letter winners and three starters.