Creighton men's basketball picked seventh in BIG EAST Preseason Poll; Bluejay women fourth

The 2019-20 Creighton men's basketball team has been picked to finish seventh in the BIG EAST Conference, with junior guard Ty-Shon Alexander being named a Preseason First Team All-BIG EAST selection. 

The Bluejays were the coaches' pick for seventh place in the poll, but is the only team in the league to match or exceed its preseason projection every season since joining the BIG EAST in 2013-14.  Last year's Creighton team was picked to finish ninth but tied for third at year's end, CU's third consecutive third place finish.  The Bluejays finished 20-15 overall in 2018-19, advancing to the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament.  Alexander led Creighton with 15.7 points per game, 41 steals and 97 three-pointers en route to Honorable Mention All-BIG EAST status a year ago.  Seton Hall was selected to win the 2019-20 BIG EAST regular-season crown.

Led by a the return of Jaylyn Agnew and Temi Carda for the 2019-20 season, the Creighton women's basketball team were tabbed to finish fourth in the BIG EAST Conference.  Coming off its fourth BIG EAST Tournament title in the last six seasons, DePaul was selected as the favorite.  The Bluejays, who posted a 15-16 overall mark, return nine letter winners and three starters.

Tags

In other news

Northeast Hawks volleyball swept by NIACC on the road

Northeast Hawks volleyball swept by NIACC on the road

The Northeast Hawks volleyball team dropped a three-set match last night in Mason City, Iowa to North Iowa Area Community College.  Scores of the match had NIACC winning 25-21, 25-18, 25-21.  The Hawks are now 14-12 on the season.

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 10, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Thursday, October 10, 2019

Howie Kendrick has put the Washington Nationals in the National League Championship Series for the first time by belting a grand slam in the tenth inning of a 7-3 comeback win over the Dodgers in Los Angeles.  Homers by Max Muncy and Kike Hernandez gave the Dodgers and early 3-0 lead, but th…