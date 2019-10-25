Creighton men's basketball loses Epperson to injury

Creighton men's basketball center Jacob Epperson will be out for an undetermined amount of time after suffering an injury to his right leg during practice yesterday.
A redshirt sophomore from Australia, Epperson has averaged 5.6 points over two seasons with the Bluejays. He earned a medical hardship in 2018-19 after season-ending back and knee surgery in January ended his season after just nine games. Creighton opens exhibition play next Friday versus McKendree before tipping off the regular-season on Nov. 5 against Kennesaw State.