Creighton men's basketball learns BIG EAST schedule

The BIG EAST released the conference schedule for Creighton Men's Basketball today.
The Bluejays will play 18 league games in all during their seventh season in the BIG EAST Conference, playing all nine opponents both home and away. Ten of Creighton's league games will come on a Saturday or Sunday, with six of those at home. The Bluejays will open league play on New Year's Day with a night game against Marquette in a rematch of last year's 106-104 overtime barnburner. It'll mark the first time that the Jays play a game on January 1st since a 73-57 win over Drake in 2011. Five of Creighton's final eight league games will be at home, a stretch that begins on February 8 with a Saturday home game against St. John's. The BIG EAST Tournament will be held at Madison Square Garden for the 38th straight year and run from March 11-14 in New York City. The Bluejays return nine lettermen and four starters from last year's team that finished 20-15 and tied for third in the BIG EAST Conference.