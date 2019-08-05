Creighton men's basketball drops opening game of Austrailian Tour

The Creighton men's basketball team suffered a 79-66 setback today against Australia B'Ball Centre of Excellence in the opening contest in its three-game exhibition tour of Australia. 

The Bluejays led 37-35 at half and were ahead 50-43 with four minutes remaining in the third quarter before the Centre of Excellence squad went on a 12-2 run to take the lead for good.  Mitch Ballock led three players in double figures for CU with 20 points, including 4-10 from three-point range.  Creighton returns to the court on Thursday, with a match-up in Cairns against the Cairns Taipans.  The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 a.m. CST.

