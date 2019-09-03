Creighton football drops in rankings after loss to Wakefield

The Class ‘D-1’ Defending State Champion Creighton football team is 0-1 to start the season after dropping a 28-22 decision at Lincoln Journal Star third ranked in Class ‘D-1’ Wakefield last Friday in the opening game of the season.
Creighton is ranked fourth in the Lincoln Journal Star and seventh in the Omaha World Herald. The Bulldogs’ Thad Hazen had a touchdown run and a TD reception in the loss. Creighton returns five players on offense and defense with starting experience from last year’s undefeated state championship team. Creighton returns to action on Friday when they go on the road to play Class ‘D-2’ 0-1 Clearwater/Orchard.