Belina of Howells/Dodge is Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week

This week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week goes to Levi Belina of the Howells/Dodge football team. 

In the last week, he has contributed to two playoff wins.  In last Thursday’s 52-12 opening round home win over Homer, Belina ran for 219 yards off 29 carries and three touchdowns along with four receptions for 29 yards and two more TD’s.  He also had three tackles with an interception and two fumble recoveries.  Last night in a 56-22 second round home playoff win over Lutheran High Northeast, Belina ran for 145 yards off 19 carries and five touchdowns.  Defensively, he had six tackles and a sack.  This season, Belina has scampered for 1012 yards and 19 scores with two touchdown receptions.  He was nominated by Coach Mike Spiers.  Congratulations to Levi Belina of the Howells/Dodge football team, he is this week’s Hausmann Physical Therapy Star Athlete of the Week.

