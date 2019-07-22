Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard from Sunday

            Seniors Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard

           

B-5 Tournament at O’Neill

Columbus Lakeview beat Central City 7-5

           

           

C-1 Tournament at Hartington

           

            Creighton outslugged Crofton 10-9

            Ponca eliminated Laurel/Concord 8-1

           

C-7 Tournament at Valentine

Bridgeport eliminated Albion 7-5

           

A-6 Juniors Tournament at South Sioux City

           

 The Columbus Blues shutout Fremont 4-0

Grand Island Five Points topped Gretna 9-3

South Sioux City blanked Grand Island Dinsdale Auto 4-0

Seniors Area Baseball Tournaments continue across the state.  At the A-6 Tournament at Columbus, Waverly takes on Fremont at 4:00 and Columbus meets Grand Island at 7:00.  At the B-3 Tournament at Blair, Omaha Roncalli meets Arlington in a 2:00 elimination game, West Point plays the ETC Knights in a 5:00 elimination contest, and Blair faces Bennington at 8:00.  At the B-5 Tournament at O’Neill, Wakefield tangles with Columbus Lakeview in the championship game at 5:00 with an if necessary game to follow.  At the C-1 Tournament at Hartington, the host team takes on Creighton at 7:00.  At the C-2 Tournament at Wisner, Neligh meets Hooper/Scribner in a 7:00 elimination game.  At the A-6 Juniors Tournament at South Sioux City, the Columbus Blues take on Grand Island Five Points Bank at 4:30 and South Sioux City meets Gretna in a 7:00 elimination game.  At the Class ‘C’ State Juniors Tournament at Plymouth, Pierce tangles with Chase County Imperial at 11:00.

