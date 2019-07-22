Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard from Sunday

Seniors Area Baseball Tournament Scoreboard
B-5 Tournament at O’Neill
Columbus Lakeview beat Central City 7-5
C-1 Tournament at Hartington
Creighton outslugged Crofton 10-9
Ponca eliminated Laurel/Concord 8-1
C-7 Tournament at Valentine
Bridgeport eliminated Albion 7-5
A-6 Juniors Tournament at South Sioux City
The Columbus Blues shutout Fremont 4-0
Grand Island Five Points topped Gretna 9-3
South Sioux City blanked Grand Island Dinsdale Auto 4-0
Seniors Area Baseball Tournaments continue across the state. At the A-6 Tournament at Columbus, Waverly takes on Fremont at 4:00 and Columbus meets Grand Island at 7:00. At the B-3 Tournament at Blair, Omaha Roncalli meets Arlington in a 2:00 elimination game, West Point plays the ETC Knights in a 5:00 elimination contest, and Blair faces Bennington at 8:00. At the B-5 Tournament at O’Neill, Wakefield tangles with Columbus Lakeview in the championship game at 5:00 with an if necessary game to follow. At the C-1 Tournament at Hartington, the host team takes on Creighton at 7:00. At the C-2 Tournament at Wisner, Neligh meets Hooper/Scribner in a 7:00 elimination game. At the A-6 Juniors Tournament at South Sioux City, the Columbus Blues take on Grand Island Five Points Bank at 4:30 and South Sioux City meets Gretna in a 7:00 elimination game. At the Class ‘C’ State Juniors Tournament at Plymouth, Pierce tangles with Chase County Imperial at 11:00.