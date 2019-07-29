American Legion Seniors State Baseball Tournament Scoreboard

Photo Taken In Taiwan, Taipei

 Shaun Wang / EyeEm

Class ‘B’ Seniors State Baseball Tournament at Gering

Springfield routed McCook 10-2

Wakefield beat Gering 6-4

Bennington eliminated Seward 5-3

advertisement

McCook hammered Gering 13-5

Alliance edged Hickman 4-3

Springfield rolled Wakefield 10-2

Class ‘C’ Seniors State Baseball Tournament at Syracuse

Valentine eliminated Shelby/Osceola/Stromsburg 6-5

Syracuse eliminated Twin River 7-5

Bruning/Davenport/Shickley was leading Hartington 8-6 in the seventh inning when the game was suspended by rain.  Game will resume at 12:00.

At the Class ‘B’ American Legion State Tournament at Gering, Hickman takes on McCook in a 2:00 elimination game, Wakefield meets Bennington in a 5:00 elimination contest, and Alliance plays Springfield at 8:00.  At the Class ‘C’ State Tournament at Syracuse, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley was leading Hartington 8-6 in the seventh inning when the game was suspended by rain.  Game will resume at 12:00.  Pender will play Dannebrog/Cairo/Boelus afterwards, followed by two elimination games.

Tags

In other news

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 29, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Monday, July 29, 2019

The New York Mets have acquired All-Star pitcher Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays for two of New York's top pitching prospects in 24-year-old left-hander Anthony Kay and 18-year-old righty Simeon Woods Richardson.  Stroman is 6-11 in 21 starts despite a 2.96 ERA that is fifth-best i…

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, July 26, 2019

Joe's Morning Sports-Friday, July 26, 2019

While the two sides have exchanged proposals in recent days, there is now pessimism that Los Angeles Chargers holdout Melvin Gordon will be reporting anytime soon and his holdout threatens to go into the regular season, according to ESPN.  Talks are not in a good spot, sources said, and it w…