American Legion Seniors State Baseball Tournament Scoreboard

Class ‘B’ Seniors State Baseball Tournament at Gering
Springfield routed McCook 10-2
Wakefield beat Gering 6-4
Bennington eliminated Seward 5-3
McCook hammered Gering 13-5
Alliance edged Hickman 4-3
Springfield rolled Wakefield 10-2
Class ‘C’ Seniors State Baseball Tournament at Syracuse
Valentine eliminated Shelby/Osceola/Stromsburg 6-5
Syracuse eliminated Twin River 7-5
Bruning/Davenport/Shickley was leading Hartington 8-6 in the seventh inning when the game was suspended by rain. Game will resume at 12:00.
At the Class ‘B’ American Legion State Tournament at Gering, Hickman takes on McCook in a 2:00 elimination game, Wakefield meets Bennington in a 5:00 elimination contest, and Alliance plays Springfield at 8:00. At the Class ‘C’ State Tournament at Syracuse, Bruning/Davenport/Shickley was leading Hartington 8-6 in the seventh inning when the game was suspended by rain. Game will resume at 12:00. Pender will play Dannebrog/Cairo/Boelus afterwards, followed by two elimination games.