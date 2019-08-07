NORFOLK - A zoning change request that brought much debate at the last Norfolk Planning Commission meeting was withdrawn.
Kory Lingenfelter originally requested the zoning change from agricultural to light industrial on property located a half mile north of South Airport Road and South Highway 81.
Lingenfelter wanted to build an electrical storage facility on the property which came with opposition from neighbors.
During Tuesday’s meeting Lingenfelter told the commissioners he is withdrawing his application.
"There's a couple things I found out about that aren't quite in my scope for a building. One being the drainage issue and just the access on and off of Highway 81 I don't think is going to be quite what I had in mind."
The commissioners unanimously approved the cancellation of his request.
ALSO, a new parking restriction could soon be in place after recommendation from the planning commission.
City Planner Val Grimes told commissioners over the past several years, city staff has received complaints off and on of individuals parking on front and side yards of a residential lot.
"The city council and staff is bringing this before you because - I guess we got some more complaints and so it's back around again. This would put some restrictions on having to actually park on a hard surfaced parking pad if you are going to park in your front yard and not just on the grass."
The commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the change to the City Code, and it now goes to the city council for final approval.