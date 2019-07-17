NORFOLK - A proposed electrical storage facility brought much debate to the Norfolk Planning Commission meeting Tuesday.
Kory Lingenfelter spoke on behalf of a zoning change request from agricultural to light industrial on property located a half mile north of South Airport Road and South Highway 81.
Ligenfelter told the commissioners he is looking to purchase the land from Steve and Amy Brockhaus pending the zoning change approval and build an electrical shop.
Bob Nelson was one of many neighbors who spoke in opposition sharing a number of concerns including the industrial zoning in the area.
"I have no doubt that Mr. Ligenfelter would be a good neighbor. For how long he'd remain that neighbor and for the future generations which zoning impacts, not today and tomorrow as much as it does future generations. That's why your (planning commission) action needs to be carefully considered on this particular tract."
Chairman Dan Spray said there are a lot of unknowns that need to be addressed before a vote should happen.
The commissioners voted unanimously to table the request.