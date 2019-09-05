NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council approved a zoning change in order for exterior improvements to take place at a local store.
During Monday’s meeting City Planner Val Grimes told council members Target is requesting the change from local business district to service commercial.
Grimes said some of the improvements include more signage which is permissible in service commercial zoning.
She added the service commercial zoning fits better in the area also.
The council voted unanimously to approve the change on all three readings.