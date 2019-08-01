NORFOLK - A familiar face in Norfolk and at Northeast Community College is now the new executive Director of the Zone Afterschool Program.
Pete Rizzo, who was previously the director of residence life at Northeast for ten years took over for outgoing executive director Julee Pfeil.
Rizzo tells News Talk WJAG, he’s been able to learn a lot so far from Julee.
"I have big shoes to fill, but I'm excited for the new venture. My previous leadership skills I feel have been very transferable and Julee has been a great resource. I know she'll continue to stay involved and she's definitely left her mark on the program and I want to continue that as well."
Rizzo says his goal for the Zone is to help it continue to prosper and develop the kids into successful young adults.
Rizzo says he has already been spending a lot of time with the kids by going kayaking, fishing at Ta-Ha-Zouka, and overnight camping at Ponca State Park.
He says interaction with the kids and fun at the Zone won’t stop there as they have their biggest fundraiser of the year, Rock the Block coming up on August 10th from 5 to 8, more summer programing, and fall programing.
For more information about the Zone visit TheZoneAfterSchool.Com.