STANTON - A Woodland Park man is headed to prison on sexual assault charges.
Sixty-nine-year-old David Langan was sentenced to prison on two separate counts of third degree sexual assault.
Langan was sentenced to 18 months on each count to be served consecutively.
He also is required to register as a sex offender for his lifetime.
Langan was arrested earlier this year by the Stanton County Sheriff’s office following an investigation into the sexual assault of a juvenile female at his Woodland Park residence.