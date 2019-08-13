STANTON - A Woodland Park man was sentenced to jail Tuesday afternoon in Stanton County Court.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, 41-year-old Cory Haase was sentenced to 15 months in jail for his actions back on February 24th of this year when he threw a brick through a window of an on-duty Sheriff’s deputy residence in Woodland Park while his family was home.
Haase was tracked to his residence and both Haase and 35-year-old Jeffrey Ronnfeldt of Pierce were arrested by the Sheriff’s office following a scuffle where Ronnfeldt was tased.
Haase was sentenced to nine months for obstructing, three months for criminal trespass and three months for criminal mischief that were to be served consecutively.
Haase was also ordered by Judge Michael Long to pay about $480 in restitution to the deputy for the damages incurred.
He still faces several felony charges in other criminal matters.