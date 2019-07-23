STANTON - A Woodland Park resident appeared in Stanton County Court Tuesday.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 40-year-old Cory Haase entered guilty pleas to obstructing a police officer, criminal trespass, and criminal mischief for his involvement in an incident earlier this year.
Haase had thrown a brick through a window of an on-duty Stanton County Sheriff’s deputy house while his family was home.
He was arrested after tracks were followed from the scene to his residence and both he and Jeffrey Ronnfeldt were arrested following a scuffle at the Haase house.
Haase is scheduled to be sentenced next month and remains on a house arrest as part of his bond conditions.