NORFOLK - Good food, fun for people of all ages, and more can be had this weekend at Grace Community in downtown Norfolk as Women’s Empowering Life Line is set to host its 9th annual Soup and Sandwich Fundraiser.
Quality Improvement Coordinator Samantha Lindahl says they’ll have chili and chicken noodle soup, cinnamon rolls, and Tielke’s Sandwiches.
Lindahl says there will be a costume contest, photo booth, games for the kids, face painting, and a bake sale.
She says there’s also a raffle with lots of great items on it.
"We have a pellet grill, a 50 inch high definition TV, gift cards to Voodoo Tattoo, a one year membership to the Norfolk Family YMCA, and Husker football tickets."
Lindahl says all proceeds go to their medical fund which is a program that assists uninsured, indigent women in need of medical, vision, and dental care.
It will take place Saturday at Grace Community from 11 to 2. For more information or for raffle tickets call Samantha at (402) 371-0220.