WJAG honored at broadcasters convention

WJAG News 4 hrs ago

LA VISTA - News Talk WJAG was honored at Wednesday's Nebraska Broadcasters Association convention in La Vista.

Nick Stevenson and Cody Ronnfeldt earned the silver award in the Radio Best Newscast category for noon news on News Talk WJAG.