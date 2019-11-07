OMAHA - Before you know it the winter season will be upon us and the National Weather Service has some reminders for you.
Meteorologist Cathy Zapotocny tells News Talk WJAG you should brush up on your winter driving skills and have your survival kit in place.
Zapotocny says winter weather travel is the most dangerous portion of the year, and if you get stuck you want to be prepared.
"Last winter of course we did start out early with snow in October around October 14. Even though much of the winter wasn't too bad once February came around the temperatures were so abnormally cold and for snowfall we ended up with about 29 inches in snowfall which is actually pretty close to normal."
Zapotocny says the official winter outlook issued by the Climate Prediction Center show current forecasts for December through February do favor above normal precipitation with a tendency of near to above normal temperatures across portions of the state.
She adds Thursday is Winter Weather Awareness Day and you can always find up to date conditions at Weather.Gov.