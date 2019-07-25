NORFOLK - A Wild Herb Walk is set to take place Thursday evening in Verges Park.
Executive Director of the Elkhorn Valley Museum JoBeth Cox says Rachel Liester of Stanton’s Red Road Herbs Retreat & Learning Center will lead the event.
"What she's going to be doing in Verges Park with the group is walking around identifying what most people consider weeds, but they're herbs and they're purposeful and she's going to talk about the incredible uses of these plants."
Cox says this isn’t only a great opportunity to walk through nature, but also a chance to spend some time in Verges Park.
It’s set for Thursday evening at 6:30 and the cost is $10 a person or $6 if you’re a member.