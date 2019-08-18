STANTON - A West Point man wanted on multiple charges was arrested Sunday afternoon after he fled in a vehicle from a traffic stop earlier this month.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office arrested 24-year-old Josue Osuna-Salazar after he was observed in the Country Village trailer court near Woodland Park.
Osuna-Salazar was wanted on a Stanton County arrest warrant and also had several Wayne County arrest warrants for DUS and flight to avoid arrest and other traffic related charges.
He also faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
He was jailed pending the posting of cash bonds.
Twenty-one-year-old Brittney Scott was with him on Sunday was cited for obstructing a police officer.
She was also with him when he fled in a pickup earlier this month while she was being arrested.