WAYNE - The 96th annual Wayne County Fair is going on this weekend in Wayne America.
It runs through Sunday with plenty to do for the whole family.
President of the fair board, Kevin Davis says they will have lots of 4H and FFA shows.
Davis says something new they added this years is free style bull fighting on Thursday night at 7:30.
He says on Saturday night Blackhawk will perform at 8 and Diamond Rio at 9:30.
Davis says the highly anticipated demo derby will start at 6 on Sunday.
"Looks like our purse will be around $14,000 so it should be a good show. We also hope we'll have good car numbers as last year we had 60 cars. It's always a crowd-pleaser, the place is always full."
Davis says the daily admission price is $15 for adults and free for children 12 and under.
For more information visit TheWayneCountyFair.Com.