NORFOLK - The City of Norfolk's Water Division will be finishing up its hydrant flushing at an area they couldn’t get to this past spring.
Water Treatment Supervisor Chad Roberts says starting Wednesday till Thursday, they’ll flush hydrants from east of the flood control to Highway 35 and from Benjamin Avenue south to East Norfolk Avenue.
"It's going to be done during the day this time instead of overnight. This is just a small residential area so we're going to try and tackle it in two days. We'll probably start at 8 and finish up at 2."
Roberts says due to spring construction the hydrants in that area couldn’t be flushed.
He encourages residents in the flushing area to not wash any clothes or consume water if it looks discolored.
For questions call the Norfolk Water Division at (402) 844-2210.