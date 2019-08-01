NORFOLK - The Norfolk Daily News newsroom will be looking a little different next week.
Kent Warneke, the newspaper’s editor and vice president is retiring. He tells News Talk WJAG he will be transitioning to a part time editorial role and work at Northeast Community College as Director of Grants and Contracts.
Warneke has been in the industry for almost 40 years and says he was first exposed to the newspaper world growing up in Plainview as his father published the weekly paper.
"I think what appealed to me about journalism was the idea of not only being able to help report and share information that people needed to know, that they wanted to know, but also to be of service to the communities that the Daily News or other news organizations would happen to serve. That's really an important aspect of being part of a news organization."
Warneke says there have been a lot of changes during his career, from new technology to the world of social media.
He says Jerry Guenther, Jay Prauner, and Tim Pearson will lead the transition.
Warneke begins his duties at Northeast Monday.