Gov. Ricketts Meets with Prime Minister Phuc of Vietnam

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Vietnam's prime minister has agreed to visit Nebraska to learn more about the state's farms and food processing after meeting with Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Ricketts met Friday with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to promote Nebraska's agricultural products and investment opportunities. The governor says he offered the prime minister a chance to visit Nebraska to learn about the state firsthand, and the prime minister accepted the invitation.

Ricketts says there's no immediate date for when the prime minister will visit. Ricketts says he'd like to show him Nebraska farms and ranches and possibly a food processing facility to assure him that the food produced in the state is safe and of high quality.

