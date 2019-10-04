NORFOLK - You can indulge in some ribs, play numerous tailgating games, and watch the Huskers play on the big screen this Saturday thanks to Viaero Wireless.
Regional Sales Manager Jarrod Reese says they’re hosting the free Huskers N Ribs event at the DeVent Center at Divots.
Reese says they have a lot of people taking part in the Ribfest Cook-off.
"I'd say we have about 30 cookers signed up right now and they're all going to have different types of grills like backyard grills all the way up to guys that will be hauling them on a trailer. We'll have wood smoked, pellet grills, and a bunch of others. These guys will also be able to test out their spices and sauces."
Reese says they’ll pass the bucket for free will donations and all of the money raised will benefit Norfolk Fire and Rescue.
Doors open at 1, the game starts at 2:30, and ribs will be served at 5 on Saturday.