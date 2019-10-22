NORFOLK - According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, approximately 20 veterans per day commit suicide.
To help control that number locally in Northeast Nebraska, an organization called Buddy Check seeks to get veterans together on the 22nd of each month.
Mike Moreno with the organization says it’s for men or women veterans or those still serving.
"It's a chance for us to check on each other and ask how we're doing. If someone is struggling we can assist, but also do something together like go for a run or hang out. It's a chance to keep relationships alive and nurtured with someone who understands your background."
Moreno says even if you don’t need help, by going to it, you could help someone who’s struggling.
He says they meet on the 22nd of each month from 7 to 9 in the evening at Uncle Jarrol’s Pub-B-Que.
If you have any questions call Mike at (402) 316-8873.