VALLEY - Valley Irrigation has announced its Valley 365 crop management platform will be available for farmers in early 2020.
Product Manager Ashley Anderson says the platform brings together all of the proven technology Valley has had into a single ecosystem where customers can use them all in one place.
"It brings together the monitor and control capabilities of Ag Sense, the irrigation recommendation from Valley Scheduling, the custom irrigation prescriptions from Valley VRI, and then the anomaly detection from our Valley Insights product. It seamlessly integrates them into a single platform."
Anderson says the platform can be used from your phone, tablet, or computer and there are connection options on some applications for offline use.
She says they are currently at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur Illinois letting people stop by their booth to test it out.
For more information about it visit ValleyIrrigation.Com.