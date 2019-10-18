WASHINGTON, D.C. - The United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement also known as USMCA is important to a lot of people, especially Nebraskan’s.
Senator Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee spoke on the Senate floor Wednesday to talk about the importance of the agreement and urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Democrat colleagues to support it.
Fischer said Nebraska farmers have remained patient during tough and turbulent times because they know there is an opportunity for a better long-term trade solution on the horizon.
"The heart of Nebraska beats in the same rhythm as agriculture. It’s who we are, and as the world knows, it’s what we do better than anyone. So, it’s not hard to understand why our state needs this deal."
Fischer said people have an opportunity to come together around a common sense, bipartisan agreement that will benefit American’s for years to come.
She said now it’s up to Congress to deliver.