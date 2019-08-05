Sen. Ben Sasse
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska has kicked off his re-election campaign surrounded by top Republicans who vouched for the first-term lawmaker as best candidate in the deeply conservative state.

Sasse announced his 2020 campaign bid Monday, saying he'll work to minimize the role of Washington in Nebraska residents' lives and support President Donald Trump's "really great judicial nominees."

The event follows news last week that Sasse could face a primary challenge from Matt Innis, a Lincoln-based GOP activist and former chairman of the Lancaster County Republican Party. Innis, a Trump supporter, announced his candidacy last week and blasted Sasse for his past statements criticizing the president.

Sasse also scored endorsements from high-profile Nebraska Republicans, including Gov. Pete Ricketts and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.

