Keystone XL Oil Pipeline

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - U.S. State Department officials are taking public comment on the latest environmental review of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada as the Trump administration pushes the long-stalled project.

Department officials scheduled the sole public meeting on the 648-page environmental study at a convention center in Billings on Tuesday evening.

Opponents planned a rally beforehand to highlight the pipeline's potential to worsen climate change and the risk that it could break and pollute water supplies.

A federal judge last year blocked the $8 billion, 1,209-mile line, saying more environmental studies were needed.

In March, President Donald Trump issued a new presidential permit for the TC Energy Corp. project in a bid to avoid further judicial review.

Tags

In other news

Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday October 29

Keith Kube Commentary for Tuesday October 29

It is becoming ever more difficult to accept the condescension, incompetence and corruption of the  diplomates, lobbyists and political consultants, not to mention the media, in this country. 