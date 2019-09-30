NORFOLK - A house fire in Norfolk late Monday morning caused about $80,000 worth of damage.
According to Norfolk Fire Chief Scott Cordes, first arriving units saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the house at 1911 West Prospect Avenue.
Initial crews encountered moderate smoke and flames on the interior of the home and heavy flames and smoke at the rear.
It took approximately 27 firefighters and six rigs about 30 minutes to control the fire and another hour to overhaul the structure.
There were no injuries and the cause of it is still under investigation.
The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by the Norfolk Police Division, Red Cross, Salvation Army, NPPD, Hadar Fire, and Black Hills Energy.