NORFOLK - Finding the next president of Northeast Community College is still ongoing.
At the Board of Governors meeting Thursday Chairperson Steve Anderson of Concord gave an update.
Anderson said the search process is going very well.
"We're working with Pauly Group out of Springfield Illinois which we've hired and the deadline for applications is August 26th. We already have applicants and can now start our review process. On-campus interviews are scheduled for late September and early October with hopefully having the new president on board starting in January."
Anderson said college faculty members, staff and students, and members of the public have provided excellent information to assist the board over the past two months.
The new president will succeed Dr. Michael Chipps who retired in May.
For more information about the search visit the college’s website at Northeast.Edu.