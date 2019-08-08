MADISON - An update was given on a bridge repair project and road project at the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday.
Road Superintendent Dick Johnson gave an update on the Elkhorn River Bridge on 858th Road between Sherwood Road and Grandview Road.
Johnson said Mainelli Wagner and Associates will provide engineering services for the bridge project using FEMA funding.
He said it will cost approximately $250,000.
"The only other potential issue I could see is if FEMA isn't really quick about approving the project. We're going to have to build it anyway so what we would do is document everything and keep track of the costs. We'd argue with FEMA later on after it's done."
Johnson said they will have to take the approach off, dig everything out, put sheets up, and rebuild the approach.
An update was also given on Old Hadar Road and Johnson said since there is still so much water underneath it they’ll mix in sand with the muck and then put 8 or 9 inch dowelled concrete on top.
To save some money, since there are so many other projects, the board agreed to only do the North half as it’s in the worst shape.