NORFOLK - Enrollment at Norfolk Public Schools is very healthy this year.
That’s what Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said Monday night as she gave a preliminary unofficial enrollment update at the Board of Education meeting.
Thompson said as of last Friday, K-12 enrollment was up 128 students compared to this time last year.
She said the largest growth so far has been seen at the junior high and senior high.
"The junior high currently has 50 more students enrolled than they did this time last year and the senior high has 61 more students enrolled than they did this time last year. I looked at our enrollment predictions and both the junior high and senior high numbers are approximately 30 more than what our predictions said."
Thompson said elementary and middle school growth has been relatively stable with eight more at the elementary and nine at the middle school. Kindergarten enrollment currently sits at 343 students.
She said these numbers will continue to fluctuate for several weeks. Official enrollments aren’t calculated until October 1st.