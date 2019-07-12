NORFOLK - Northeast Community College received a visit from Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Jeffrey Gold and University of Nebraska Medical Center Wednesday.
Gold and Sacha Kopp, Chief Academic Officer at UNO met with Northeast Co-Interim President Mary Honke.
Not only did they visit Northeast, but they also visited with Columbus Community Hospital leadership.
Kopp said it was a very informative trip.
"We've learned about opportunities to have experiential learning, opportunities for our students who can then give back to the communities and businesses in this area or opportunities to contribute to early childhood education, which will be pivotal for the building of successful families and communities throughout rural Nebraska."
Gold said it was great to meet with numerous people on the trip and ask the question of ‘what could we or should we be doing differently?’ and ‘what should the university be focused on?’
The trip was part of UNO and UNMC’s summer community tours.