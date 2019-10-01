OMAHA - The University of Nebraska Medical Center has launched a major clinical research study with the ultimate goal of finding a way to detect pancreatic cancer in its earliest, most curable stage.
The study, which is funded by a grant from the National Cancer Institute is being led by Dr. Kelsey Klute with UNMC.
Klute says an adult in the U.S. has about a 1 to 1.5 % chance of being diagnosed with pancreas cancer in their lifetime, so really it’s a rare disease, but 90% of people diagnosed with it will die.
She says they’re recruiting people who have a higher than average risk of developing pancreatic cancer.
"That’s three big groups of people. The first is adults with new onset diabetes. That’s actually the largest group that we know is at risk of pancreas cancer. About 1% of adults who develop diabetes develop diabetes because they have pancreas cancer. So the diabetes is almost like a sign that the cancer is developing.”
Klute says the other two people they’re looking for are individuals with chronic pancreatitis or if you have had blood relatives with the cancer.
For more information contact study coordinator Christiana Hoy at (402) 559-1577.