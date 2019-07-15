OMAHA - University of Nebraska Medical Center researchers have received a $4 million grant to test tailored heart stents to prevent recurring blockage in patients with coronary artery disease.
According to UNMC, coronary artery disease and stroke are the leading causes of death in the U.S. and in the world.
Doctor Yiannis Chatzizisis, associate professor of medicine and cardiology, says about 20 percent of stents tend to fail within a year.
"What we do with putting stents in branching heart arteries nowadays is a one-size-fits-all approach, however, each individual patient's branching artery anatomy is different. That's the approach we're missing with current treatments."
Chatzizisis says with their research, they introduce a precision medicine approach which takes into account each individual coronary artery geometry hoping to find the best treatment for better patient care.
He says the team will test different stent techniques in the lab and guide physicians to apply the best technique in each patient.