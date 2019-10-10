UNMC conducting state health workforce study

OMAHA - The University of Nebraska Medical Center is conducting the first statewide assessment of the status quo of Nebraska's community health workforce.
Principal investigator Dr. Dejun Su tells News Talk WJAG the study reviews some of the health issues addressed by health workers in their routine work, as well as the challenges and barriers they face.
Su says community health workers are the frontline public health workers so it’s important they’re able to serve those in need.
He says also the study team plans to interview employers of community health workers across the state to get their perspectives.
Questions about the survey can be addressed by Su by calling 402-552-2359.