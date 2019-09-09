University of Nebraska System

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The University of Nebraska system's enrollment dropped again this fall.

Officials announced Monday that the total across the five campuses is down 1.4% from last year, to a little more than 51,000.

The enrollment at the flagship Lincoln campus dropped 1.9%, to just over 25,300 students. University of Nebraska at Omaha enrollment dropped 1.8%, hitting around 15,150 students. The Kearney campus enrollment declined by 0.8% to hit a little below 6,300 students. Enrollment at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis is down 1.2%, to 331.

System officials say enrollment is up only at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. It has reached nearly 4,060 students, for a 2.1% increase.

Tags

In other news

Keystone opponents dig in after NE Supreme Court ruling

Keystone opponents dig in after NE Supreme Court ruling

LINCOLN - Some Nebraska landowners and tribal nations are committed to fight TransCanada's proposed Keystone XL Pipeline, after the Nebraska Supreme Court's recent decision in favor of the Mainline Alternative route through Nebraska.