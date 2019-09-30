NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way helps fund 22 Northeast Nebraska agencies including The Zone After School Program.
Executive Director Pete Rizzo says the organization is a proactive, community-based program targeting 7th through 12th graders in Norfolk.
Rizzo says the United Way funds play a big role in The Zone being able to offer its services.
He says the United Way helps pay for rent, utilities, and insurance costs.
Rizzo says The Zone’s mission is to promote the physical, mental, emotional, social and spiritual well being of adolescents.
He says last year they served close to 300 youth.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.