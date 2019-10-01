NORFOLK - Twenty-two organizations that help provide important services to the people of Northeast Nebraska get vital support from the Norfolk Area United Way.
Midtown Health Center is one of those 22 agencies. CEO Kathy Nordby says they provide medical, dental and behavioral health services.
Nordby says Midtown Health seeks to reduce obstacles for their clients, and the United Way funding does just that.
"The United Way funds are a very small part of our budget, but a very important part. When I apply for federal funds, I have to talk to them about my community support. A letter of support from the United Way talking about the inner relationship really is a difference a maker that makes be able to get the big dollars from federal funding."
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.