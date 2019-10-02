United Way supports Meals on Wheels

Norfolk Area United Way

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way provides a helping hand to 22 area non-profit agencies that provide vitally needed services for Northeast Nebraskans.

Each weekday over the noon hour, about 73 area shut-ins receive hot meals courtesy of Meals on Wheels. 

Executive Director for the Norfolk Senior Center Anne Frisinger says volunteers put the meals together and the United Way funding is a big help.

She says almost 100% of their budget comes from United Way dollars.

Frisinger says last year they provided over 20,000 meals.

For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.

