NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way helps fund 22 Northeast Nebraska agencies including one that provides services to victims of child abuse and sexual assault.
The Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center serves a 24 county area.
Director Kellie Wacker says they assist around 300 child and adults a year.
Wacker says they provide a variety of services including forensic interviews, medical exams, and child guard hair and nail tests.
She says the United Way is about ten percent of their budget and allows them to offer their services free of charge.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.