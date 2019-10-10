United Way Supports Blessings in a Backpack

NORFOLK - Hundreds of Norfolk children avoid hunger over the weekends because of a non-profit program that receives about a quarter of its funding from the Norfolk Area United Way.
Julie Robinson started Blessings in a Backpack seven years ago after finding out from a school counselor that a great number of students – more than she ever could have imagined - could use extra food.
Robinson says the program services every Norfolk Public elementary school, Little Panthers Preschool, and The Zone afterschool program.
She says each Friday teachers or volunteers discreetly place zip-locked bags of food in the students’ backpacks.
Robinson says each bag contains breakfast items, entrees, soups, milk and snacks.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.